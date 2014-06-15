PINEHURST, North Carolina, June 15 Germany's Martin Kaymer clinched his second major title by eight shots in the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on Sunday, ending a week of dominant golf with a wire-to-wire win.

Kaymer began the final round with a five-stroke lead and kept his closest pursuers at bay on a hot afternoon as he closed with a one-under-par 69 on Pinehurst's challenging No. 2 Course. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)