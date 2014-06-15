Golf-I am not disappearing, Poulter says after losing U.S. Tour status
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.
PINEHURST, North Carolina, June 15 Germany's Martin Kaymer clinched his second major title by eight shots in the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on Sunday, ending a week of dominant golf with a wire-to-wire win.
Kaymer began the final round with a five-stroke lead and kept his closest pursuers at bay on a hot afternoon as he closed with a one-under-par 69 on Pinehurst's challenging No. 2 Course. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)
April 21 Austrian Bernd Wiesberger fired a spotless seven-under-par 65 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead before the second round of the Shenzhen International was abandoned due to heavy rain and lightning on Friday.