By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 South African
Ernie Els won the British Open by one stroke from Adam Scott on
Sunday after the Australian suffered an extraordinary late
collapse on an incident-packed final day.
World number 13 Scott, chasing his first win in one of the
big four events, started the last round with a four-shot lead
and seemed to be cruising to victory as he maintained that
cushion with six holes to play.
But a late attack of the jitters saw him drop strokes at
each of the last four holes to allow South African Els to slip
in through the back door and lift the coveted Claret Jug with a
two-under-par 68 giving him a seven-under total of 273.
It was Els's fourth major championship.
Scott's sad 75 meant he had to settle for second place on
274, three shots ahead of former world number one Tiger Woods
(73) and his fellow American Brandt Snedeker (74).
