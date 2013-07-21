GULLANE, Scotland, July 21 Phil Mickelson shot a sparkling 66 to charge through the field in the final round of the British Open and win his fifth major title on Sunday.

The American left-hander started five shots behind overnight leader Lee Westwood whose long wait for a first major goes on after a disappointing closing 75 at Muirfield.

Mickelson finished on three under par, three shots ahead of Sweden's Henrik Stenson and four clear of Westwood who tied for third with fellow Briton Ian Poulter and Australian Adam Scott.

World number one Tiger Woods, seeking his 15th major title, slipped down to a tie for sixth place after struggling to a final-round 74. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)