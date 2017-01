HOYLAKE, England, July 20 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy captured his third major after winning the British Open by two shots at Royal Liverpool on Sunday.

The 25-year-old held off the challenge provided by a red-hot Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler to record a 17-under-par total of 271.

He added the British Open title to his 2011 U.S. Open success and 2012 U.S. PGA Championship triumph.

