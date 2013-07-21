July 21 List of British Open winners since 1970 after American Phil Mickelson won the 142nd championship at Muirfield, Scotland on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2013 Phil Mickelson
2012 Ernie Els (South Africa)
2011 Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland)
2010 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)
2009 Stewart Cink
2008 Padraig Harrington (Ireland)
2007 Harrington
2006 Tiger Woods
2005 Woods
2004 Todd Hamilton
2003 Ben Curtis
2002 Els
2001 David Duval
2000 Woods
1999 Paul Lawrie (Scotland)
1998 Mark O'Meara
1997 Justin Leonard
1996 Tom Lehman
1995 John Daly
1994 Nick Price (Zimbabwe)
1993 Greg Norman (Australia)
1992 Nick Faldo (England)
1991 Ian Baker-Finch (Australia)
1990 Faldo
1989 Mark Calcavecchia
1988 Seve Ballesteros (Spain)
1987 Faldo
1986 Norman
1985 Sandy Lyle (Scotland)
1984 Ballesteros
1983 Tom Watson
1982 Watson
1981 Bill Rogers
1980 Watson
1979 Ballesteros
1978 Jack Nicklaus
1977 Watson
1976 Johnny Miller
1975 Watson
1974 Gary Player (South Africa)
1973 Tom Weiskopf
1972 Lee Trevino
1971 Trevino
1970 Nicklaus (Compiled by Tony Jimenez)