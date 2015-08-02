LONDON Aug 2 World number one Park In-bee of South Korea fired a sparkling final-round 65 to win the women's British Open at Turnberry by three shots on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Park claimed her seventh major victory and first British Open just weeks after winning the women's PGA Championship for the third year in a row.

"It feels great, this is something I have been dreaming of all my life," Park, who finished on 12 under par, told the BBC.

"I finally reached my goal. It's just a relief. I'm so happy with everything," added Park who conjured up seven birdies and an eagle in her last round which equalled the lowest of the tournament.

"I didn't feel that confident before this week, but to overcome a lot of things to win this championship is phenomenal."

Park started the final round three shots behind overnight leaders Ko Jin-young of South Korea and Teresa Lu of Taiwan.

Ko finished second on nine under par, a shot ahead of her compatriot Ryu So-yeon and Lydia Ko of New Zealand with Norway's Suzann Pettersen a further shot back in fifth.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)