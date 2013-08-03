Aug 3 The third round of the women's British Open at St Andrews was suspended on Saturday after winds of up to 38 miles per hour made the course unplayable.

Play was suspended soon after 1130 GMT after balls started moving on the greens, with the majority of players having started their third rounds but only nine having completed all 18 holes.

Play did not resume, with the day called off around 1700.

South Korea's Na Yeon Choi remains in the lead at 10-under par after 36 holes, while compatriot and world number one Inbee Park, chasing her fourth successive major, was sitting at one-under par after four holes of the third round, moving her up to three-under par for the tournament.

The third round will resume at 0515 on Sunday. (Reporting by Josh Reich)