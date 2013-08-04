Aug 4 Park Inbee's hopes of a fourth successive golf major looked forlorn on Sunday as she completed a third-round 74 at the women's British Open at St Andrews in Scotland.

The South Korean world number one had to return early on Sunday to complete the final 14 holes of her third round which had been interrupted by high winds the previous day.

However, a two-over round left her on even par for the tournament, nine shots behind leader Morgan Pressel of the United States who carded a 71.

Park then dropped three shots in her first four holes of the fourth round which began immediately afterwards.

Overnight leader Choi Na-yeon slipped down the leaderboard when she could muster only a 75 on Sunday, although she was still only two off the pace.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew was the biggest mover with a third-round 68 to reach six under, where she remained after two holes of her fourth round. (Reporting by Martyn Herman in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)