Aug 15, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the continuation of the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this month's British Open, organisers the Royal & Ancient Golf Club said on Friday.

The news was merely a formality as there was never any indication that Woods would be healthy enough to play in the July 14-17 event at Royal Troon in Scotland.

The 40-year-old has not competed in almost 11 months and has offered no timetable on a possible return to action after undergoing back surgery last September.

He has won the British Open three times -- at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005 and at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

Woods tied for ninth the last time the Open was held at Troon in 2004.

Australian Marcus Fraser replaces American Woods in the Open field.

(Corrects years of Woods Open wins at St Andrews in fourth paragraph)

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)