By Ed Osmond
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20
Tiger Woods
chipped in spectacularly from a greenside bunker at the last
hole to complete a clinical second-round 67 and finish four
shots behind fellow American Brandt Snedeker at the British Open
on Friday.
The former world number one and 14-times major champion
picked up shots at the fourth and six holes and after dropping
one at the 11th he birdied the 16th and 18th to finish in third
place on six-under 134.
Woods, without a major triumph since 2008, matched his
opening 67 to stay firmly on course for his fourth British Open
title.
