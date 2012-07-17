By Ed Osmond
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 17 Tiger Woods is
not surprised he can return to the top of the world rankings by
winning the British Open and is not feeling impatient because he
has not lifted a major for four years, the American said on
Tuesday.
The 14-times major champion, who has not won one of the big
four tournaments since the 2008 U.S. Open, has battled his way
back to form and fitness in recent months following personal
problems and injuries.
"I just try and put myself there," he told a news
conference. "I think that if I continue putting myself there
enough times then I'll win major championships."
Woods, 36, said he was happy to be fully fit again.
"First of all I had to go through that whole process of just
getting healthy again," he said. "Being banged up and missing
major championships because of it in a couple-year stretch there
wasn't a whole lot of fun.
"I missed four majors just because I was injured. I figure
if I'm healthy, then I can prepare properly for major
championships and I can get myself there."
Woods, world number four, is relishing the prospect of
playing the challenging Lytham links course in what are expected
to be difficult wet and windy conditions.
"I think that shot-making creativity is paramount when you
play a links golf course," he said. "And I think that's
something that is taken away in the modern course design.
"Here you have so many different options and a five-degree
wind change changes an entire golf course and changes your
entire game plan. It's just everything is magnified."
DRAW OR FADE?
Woods said the decision to hit a draw rather than a fade
could make the ball travel up to 50 yards further.
"This is all something you're trying to figure out," he
said. "Meanwhile, what trajectory are you going to hit the golf
ball at? That's something I've always enjoyed."
Woods has happy memories of Lytham having won the silver
medal for being the leading amateur at the 1996 British Open.
"I remember I got hot in that second round," he said. "I
think I made seven birdies on an 11-hole stretch or 12-hole
stretch there. I think I posted 66 that day and I thought that
was a pretty great accomplishment.
"The Open championship that year basically pushed me towards
turning pro versus going back to college," he said. "I was still
kind of iffy about whether I should turn pro or not.
"But that gave me so much confidence that I could do it at a
high level and I could play against the top players in the world
on a very difficult track."
Woods said it was paramount to avoid Lytham's 200-plus
treacherous bunkers.
"At any links golf course you've got to stay out of the
bunkers because you can't get to the green. That's just a fact,"
he said.
"If you hit the ball in there, it's going to go up against
the face, because it goes in there with some steam and you're
pitching it out sideways or sometimes even backwards."
Woods is the bookmakers' favourite to claim his fourth
British Open but he believes it is harder to win majors these
days, with 15 different winners of the last 15 big four
tournaments.
"I think the fields are deeper, there's no doubt," he said.
"We're having to shoot some pretty low scores in general.
You need to have a hot week at the right time. That's what it
comes down to. There are more guys now have a chance to win
major championships than ever before."
