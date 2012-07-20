(Adds details, quotes)
By Tom Pilcher
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 Tiger Woods's
second round at the British Open was progressing in a very
predictable manner on a warm and still Friday afternoon until he
reached the 16th hole.
Iron into fairway, iron on to green and two putts was the
former world number one's favoured routine as he plotted his way
carefully around the Lytham links.
But when the 14-times major winner holed a lengthy birdie
putt on the par-four to wake the course from its early evening
slumber suddenly the following masses were buzzing again.
The biggest roar, from the crowd and the former world number
one himself, was reserved for the 18th, where Woods chipped out
from a greenside bunker for another birdie to card a second
consecutive three-under 67 and move to four off the lead.
"It wasn't so bad. It wasn't as hard as it may have looked,"
Woods told reporters of his bunker shot that left onlooking fans
open-jawed in amazement.
"Because I was on the upslope I could take out that
steepness coming off the bunker and land the ball on the flat.
So I just threw it up there and I played about a cup outside the
left and it landed on my spot and rolled to the right."
Not many others could have pulled it off and even Woods's
face wore an almost apologetic look as he nodded to the
galleries and laughed to himself.
"I'm very pleased at where I'm at. We're at the halfway
point and I'm right there in the mix."
NO CAMERAS PLEASE
Until the final three holes the American's second round had
been a procession of sensible iron shots off tees and little
drama.
Woods started brightly to be two under through six holes and
the same fever as Thursday gripped the following hoards, most of
whom were told repeatedly to "put away their cameras" by
exasperated marshals.
A number of incidents followed where either Woods or playing
partners Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia had to back off hitting
shots as officials pleaded with the public to stop photographing
the players.
The clamour soon went away once Woods again settled into a
routine of par golf, only stumbling briefly at the long par-five
11th where he slashed from the right-hand rough into the
left-hand hay for a bogey.
Crucially, however, Woods appeared relaxed, calling out
"Shot" to world number nine Rose after the Englishman pitched
accurately at the flag on 11 to set up a birdie chance.
Woods followed him through the green in four, but he took
his medicine and moved on, awaiting his chance to post red
numbers.
"It's just patience on a golf course like this," he said.
"I'm hitting the ball in the fairway and that's the thing around
this golf course, you just have to do that.
"You can't control it out of the rough here. It's just
unbelievable. It's so long that it doesn't grab the hosel, it
grabs shafts.
"So you've just got to make sure that whatever line you
decide to go on, be committed and hit it good."
Woods will not want to find the rough again. Twice it has
cost him shots so do not expect the 36-year-old to treat the
crowds with booming drives as he seeks to reel in leader Brandt
Snedeker and Adam Scott.
"You can hit drivers down there and some guys did. Or you
can be more conservative. It allows you to play whatever way you
want."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)