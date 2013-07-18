GULLANE, Scotland, July 18 World number one Tiger Woods recovered from a first-hole bogey to card an opening round two-under-par 69 at the British Open on Thursday.

The American, who has been stuck on 14 majors for five years, lashed his opening tee shot into heavy rough and found an unplayable lie but produced a run of four birdies after the turn to put himself in contention at sun-baked Muirfield.

Woods had a frustrating front nine, missing a couple of birdie chances, but struck at the 10th, 11th, 13th and 17th to complete a satisfactory start on the lightning-fast links.

His only birdie going out was on the par-three fourth where he tickled in a slippery eight-foot putt.

Woods went out in one-over 37 after bogeying the sixth by duffing a chip and watching his ball roll back off the green. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)