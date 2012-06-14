By Julian Linden
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 14
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 Chinese teenager Andy
Zhang was a bundle of nerves on the first tee at the U.S. Open
on Thursday, hands and knees shaking and worried where his
opening drive would end up.
The 14-year-old hit it long but missed the fairway and his
nerves were still frayed. He made a triple-bogey on the first
hole, then a double-bogey on the second.
After five holes, he was eight-over and looking completely
out of his depth. But Zhang managed to regain his composure and
steadily grew in confidence.
He played his final 13 holes in one-over and signed for a
nine-over-par 79, better than some seasoned professionals and
just one shot more than Masters champion Bubba Watson needed in
his opening round at the year's second major.
"It was really tough. I didn't hit the ball quite well, but
my putting was okay," said Zhang. "I'm actually okay with what I
shot today. At least I broke 80."
Just making the 156-player field was a victory in itself for
Zhang. He is the youngest player to compete in the event since
World War Two and officials believe he is possibly the youngest
ever, but the tournament's records are not fully comprehensive
before 1945.
Zhang, an outstanding junior based in Florida, entered the
U.S. Open qualifiers as a longshot and did not make the field,
although he came close and made the shortlist of alternates.
Three days before the tournament, he got the call that he
was in after Britain's Paul Casey withdrew from the event
because of a shoulder injury.
Suddenly, he was in the golfing spotlight and being compared
to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
"I am really proud of myself, actually. Well I shouldn't say
proud," he said. "I'm really honoured especially that those
other guys that I watch on TV growing up and having them talk
about me, that's really an honour."
Followed by a large gallery at the notoriously difficult
Olympic Club course, Zhang showed some flashes of his amazing
talent when he birdied the seventh and 18th, tricky holes which
even Woods could only par.
"I kind of didn't care about how many over (par) I was even
though it was like pretty high after the first five holes," he
said. "I was just trying to forget about that, because I never
had that big a crowd following me ever and never played a course
like this before.
"I was really nervous the first few holes. But then they
started cheering for me and I know I can kind of handle it a
little bit so it got better."
