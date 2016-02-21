Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
PACIFIC PALISADES, California Tyrone van Aswegen on Saturday recorded his first ace on the PGA Tour, a shot that helped him edge within six stroke of third-round leader Bubba Watson.
South African Van Aswegen used a nine-iron from 150 yards at the par-three 16th at Riviera, en route to a four-under 67.
"I hit it really good, and it was just left of the flag. And I said to myself, 'Come down', because I hit it really sweet," he told reporters.
"It pitched and spun back. I couldn't see where it went and then the people behind the green went crazy."
Van Aswegen's hole-in-one won a mortgage-free year for a fortunate spectator from Waukesha, Wisconsin through a sponsorship promotion.
For every ace on tour for the rest of this year, a fan's mortgage will be paid for 12 months through the Quicken Loans Hole-in-One Challenge.
"I've only had one before in competition, on the Web.com Tour at the BMW Pro-Am," said van Aswegen, who has won twice on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.