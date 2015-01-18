Jan 18 Australian golfer Robert Allenby says he is not yet sure if he will compete in next week's Humana Challenge as he recovers from facial injuries after he was kidnapped, beaten, robbed and dumped in a park in Honolulu.

The 43-year-old on Friday missed the cut in the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club and was taken from a wine bar later that day before being robbed of his wallet, cell phone, cash and credit cards.

"Medically, I thankfully didn't suffer anything major beyond some bumps and bruises that will take a bit of time to heal," Allenby said in a statement released by the PGA Tour on Sunday.

"My plan currently is to fly back to the mainland and at that point, evaluate my ability to play next week at the Humana Challenge.

"Whatever the outcome regarding my ability to play next week, I anticipate a successful rest of the 2014-15 PGA Tour season."

The Humana Challenge, the third event of the year on the PGA Tour, will be played at La Quinta in California from Jan. 22-25.

Allenby, a four-times winner on the PGA Tour, also expressed his thanks to local police and golf officials for their help following his "unfortunate ordeal".

"I'd like to thank the local authorities, Sony Open and PGA Tour officials and others that have assisted me," he said. "I'd also like to thank the many people that have reached out with their well-wishes and support."

Allenby said he had been at the Amuse Wine Bar in Waikiki on Friday night with his caddie and a friend before his ordeal unfolded and he woke up groggy in a park about six miles (10 km) away.

"I'm just glad to be alive," Allenby told Reuters on Saturday. "I was separated from my friend in the bar after we had paid the tab.

"Next thing you know, I'm being dumped in a park miles away. A homeless woman found me and told me she saw a few guys pull up and throw me out of a car. I'm still in a bit of shock."

Allenby said he had no recollection of what had happened and that he was discovered outside the park by a man he described as "a retired military guy," who paid for a taxi back to his hotel.