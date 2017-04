Oct 1 Northern Irish world number one Rory McIlroy was named on Wednesday as the PGA Tour's Player of the Year for a second time after a stellar 2014 campaign highlighted by two major victories.

The 25-year-old, who first landed the coveted honour voted upon by his peers in 2012, won consecutive majors this season at the British Open and PGA Championship, sandwiched around his victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Steve Keating)