Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
NEW YORK Dec 4 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was named as the PGA Tour Player of the Year on Tuesday, capping an outstanding season for the world number one.
The 23-year-old won won four titles on the tour during the season, including the PGA Championship, to become the youngest player since Tiger Woods in 1998 to receive the Jack Nicklaus Award as player of the year.
John Huh was named as the rookie of the year after becoming the youngest player in more than a decade to qualify for the Tour Championship.
The winners were decided by a vote of eligible tour players.
"These awards are significant to these players as they are bestowed upon them by their peers, one of the highest compliments a player can receive," PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John Mehaffey)
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.