NEW YORK Dec 4 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was named as the PGA Tour Player of the Year on Tuesday, capping an outstanding season for the world number one.

The 23-year-old won won four titles on the tour during the season, including the PGA Championship, to become the youngest player since Tiger Woods in 1998 to receive the Jack Nicklaus Award as player of the year.

John Huh was named as the rookie of the year after becoming the youngest player in more than a decade to qualify for the Tour Championship.

The winners were decided by a vote of eligible tour players.

"These awards are significant to these players as they are bestowed upon them by their peers, one of the highest compliments a player can receive," PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John Mehaffey)