Dec 13 Luke Donald was named the 2011 PGA
Tour Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first Briton to
win the award since it started in 1990.
The award, decided by votes from PGA Tour players, was
announced just two days after the current world number one
became the first player to top the money-lists on both the
European and U.S. Tours.
American Keegan Bradley, who won this year's PGA
Championship in Atlanta, was named the PGA Tour's Rookie of the
Year.
"My congratulations to Luke and Keegan for their
award-winning accomplishments in 2011," PGA Tour commissioner
Tim Finchem said in a statement.
"Both players had significant and impressive performances
throughout the course of the year, and the member vote reflects
the respect their peers have for them."
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Julian
Linden; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more golf stories
for more sports stories