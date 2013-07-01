July 1 The U.S. PGA Tour will fall into line behind the rule-making Royal & Ancient and United States Golf Association (USGA) by banning anchored putting from 2016.

"The PGA Tour policy board today acknowledged that the USGA's ban on anchored strokes ... will apply to PGA Tour competitions beginning on January 1, 2016," the tour said on its website (www.pgatour.com).