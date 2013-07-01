Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
July 1 The U.S. PGA Tour will fall into line behind the rule-making Royal & Ancient and United States Golf Association (USGA) by banning anchored putting from 2016.
"The PGA Tour policy board today acknowledged that the USGA's ban on anchored strokes ... will apply to PGA Tour competitions beginning on January 1, 2016," the tour said on its website (www.pgatour.com).
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.