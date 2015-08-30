EDISON, New Jersey Aug 30 Brian Harman never had a hole-in-one in 121 PGA Tour events but at The Barclays on Sunday he made up for lost time by achieving the rare feat of posting a pair of aces during the final round.

The American left-hander hit a seven-iron from 183 yards at the third hole, and struck a four-hybrid from 218 yards into the cup on 14 for his second hole-in-one to become only the third player ever to enjoy that double in a PGA Tour event.

"That was pretty wild," said Harman, who had five bogeys on his card to shoot 68 and finish at two-under 278.

"It's pretty crazy to play a hundred-some-odd tournaments and never have one, but to have two in the same tournament is pretty awesome."

Harman matched the feat previously accomplished by Japan's Yusaku Miyazato at the Barracuda Championship in 2006, and by U.S. amateur Bill Whedon at the 1955 Insurance City Open.

Harman's aces raised the total to 40 holes-in-one this season on the PGA Tour.

The 28-year-old Georgian, whose lone tour victory came at John Deere Classic last year, began the day 11 shots off the lead at Plainfield Country Club.

"I'd trade both of them to be in contention," said Harman. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)