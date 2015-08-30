EDISON, New Jersey Aug 30 PGA Championship winner Jason Day made four birdies in 11 holes to bolt to a four-stroke lead during Sunday's final round of The Barclays, the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs.

The Australian, who has won the Canadian Open and the PGA from his three previous starts, was 16-under, while Sweden's Henrik Stenson was in second place at 12-under after 12 holes.

Day was six strokes clear of third-placed Americans Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer, who had both completed 12 holes.

South Korean Bae Sang-moon, who shared the overnight lead with Day on 11-under, plunged nine strokes behind after 11 holes. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)