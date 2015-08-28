EDISON, New Jersey British Open champion Zach Johnson, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and American rookie Tony Finau shared the early clubhouse lead in Friday's second round of The Barclays, the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs.

Johnson fired a five-under-par 65 on a sunny day at Plainfield Country Club to reach six-under-par 134 along with Stenson (66) and Finau, who followed his opening 65 with a see-saw 69.

American Jason Bohn was a further shot back after scorching the Donald Ross-designed layout in six-under 64.

Johnson had five birdies, including one at the last, in a bogey-free round, a performance that was matched by Stenson until the Swede dropped a shot at the par-four 13th.

Finau, one of four players tied for the overnight lead, bogeyed the first but bounced back with four birdies before finishing with bogeys at the par-three 14th and par-five 16th.

"I feel like I played pretty nicely," Finau, 25, said after his second tour of the quirky layout that features doglegs, heavy rough and numerous blind shots into difficult greens.

"When I missed some of the greens, I was for the most part able to get it up-and-down. So that's huge out here. I feel like you're going to miss some greens."

The other first-round co-leaders, Bubba Watson, Spencer Levin and Camilo Villegas of Colombia, were among the later starters, along with world number one Jordan Spieth, who ended the first round a hefty nine shots back after an opening 74.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)