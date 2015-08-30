EDISON, New Jersey Aug 30 Red-hot PGA Championship winner Jason Day of Australia romped to victory at The Barclays on Sunday, winning the opening event of the lucrative FedExCup Series by a whopping six strokes.

World number three Day reeled off eight birdies in a bogey-free final round 62 for a 19-under-par 261 total at Plainfield Country Club for his third victory in his last four starts.

A distant second on 13-under was Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who posted a 66.

Two strokes further adrift was two-times Masters winner Bubba Watson (69).

British Open champion Zach Johnson (69) and fellow American Zac Blair (66) tied for fourth on 10-under.

