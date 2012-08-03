AKRON, Ohio Aug 3 Though thwarted by a stomach
bug in his preparations for this week's WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational, Spaniard Rafael Cabrera Bello has surprisingly
risen to the occasion in one of golf's biggest tournaments.
The 28-year-old from Gran Canaria, who picked up the virus
while travelling to the elite World Golf Championships (WGC)
event, fired a sparkling five-under-par 65 on Friday to end the
second round two shots behind pacesetting American Jim Furyk.
Cabrera Bello was so weak on Tuesday that he had to abandon
practice after hitting only 25 balls and two days later he was
unable to digest his breakfast as he set off for the opening
round.
"Unfortunately my stomach is still no good, but we're going
to stop talking about it," the smiling Spaniard told reporters
after soaring into second place at nine-under 131 with six
birdies and a lone bogey at Firestone Country Club.
"I played really good today. I did pretty much everything
really good. There might be a few drives missed, but hey, I know
they were not big misses. I was always able to play to the
greens, so it's not something I'm really worried about.
"It just went smooth the entire round. I started off good,
played consistent through the middle holes, and then had a
really good finish," added Cabrera Bello, who birdied two of his
last three holes.
His stomach virus was at its worst on Tuesday.
"I was feeling really weak," said the Spaniard, a double
winner on the European Tour. "I hit three balls and had to stop
for breath, really tired. We just hit 25 balls, and I said,
'Okay, I'm done.'
"I went back to the hotel and got some good rest."
Since then, Cabrera Bello has been staying hydrated "with
lots of the amino vital stuff" and on Friday he managed to eat
before the second round.
The Spaniard was a surprise winner of the Dubai Desert
Classic in February when he overhauled tournament favourite Lee
Westwood to triumph by one shot but he says that victory will
not affect his strategy over the weekend.
"Dubai gave me a lot of confidence back then, but it's
something I have digested already and I moved on after that," he
added.
"It was obviously a great weekend that will always be in my
memory, but I cannot be recalling it every time I play, although
I do think that the big confidence I gained over there will last
longer than just that week."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)