AKRON, Ohio Aug 3 Though thwarted by a stomach bug in his preparations for this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Spaniard Rafael Cabrera Bello has surprisingly risen to the occasion in one of golf's biggest tournaments.

The 28-year-old from Gran Canaria, who picked up the virus while travelling to the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event, fired a sparkling five-under-par 65 on Friday to end the second round two shots behind pacesetting American Jim Furyk.

Cabrera Bello was so weak on Tuesday that he had to abandon practice after hitting only 25 balls and two days later he was unable to digest his breakfast as he set off for the opening round.

"Unfortunately my stomach is still no good, but we're going to stop talking about it," the smiling Spaniard told reporters after soaring into second place at nine-under 131 with six birdies and a lone bogey at Firestone Country Club.

"I played really good today. I did pretty much everything really good. There might be a few drives missed, but hey, I know they were not big misses. I was always able to play to the greens, so it's not something I'm really worried about.

"It just went smooth the entire round. I started off good, played consistent through the middle holes, and then had a really good finish," added Cabrera Bello, who birdied two of his last three holes.

His stomach virus was at its worst on Tuesday.

"I was feeling really weak," said the Spaniard, a double winner on the European Tour. "I hit three balls and had to stop for breath, really tired. We just hit 25 balls, and I said, 'Okay, I'm done.'

"I went back to the hotel and got some good rest."

Since then, Cabrera Bello has been staying hydrated "with lots of the amino vital stuff" and on Friday he managed to eat before the second round.

The Spaniard was a surprise winner of the Dubai Desert Classic in February when he overhauled tournament favourite Lee Westwood to triumph by one shot but he says that victory will not affect his strategy over the weekend.

"Dubai gave me a lot of confidence back then, but it's something I have digested already and I moved on after that," he added.

"It was obviously a great weekend that will always be in my memory, but I cannot be recalling it every time I play, although I do think that the big confidence I gained over there will last longer than just that week." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)