AKRON, Ohio Aug 6 Keegan Bradley's drama-laden
victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday gave him a
timely confidence boost for his PGA Championship title defence
this week, though it also sounded one alarm bell.
Twice before, Bradley has triumphed on the PGA Tour but on
both occasions he performed poorly in his very next start.
After clinching his maiden title at last year's Byron Nelson
Championship, he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament the
following week. Two months later, he followed his PGA
Championship win with a missed cut at the Barclays tournament.
"I think it does make it a little harder in terms of my
record after I've won a tournament isn't that great," Bradley
said of his thoughts on the season's final major following his
one-shot triumph at Firestone Country Club.
"But again, I've learned how to handle it. I've learned what
to do after you win a tournament and I'll be in touch with a lot
of guys. I'll be in touch with Phil (Mickelson), and I'll speak
to him, and my aunt Pat."
Bradley, a nephew of LPGA great and World Golf Hall of Famer
Pat Bradley, initially met Mickelson during his rookie campaign
on the PGA Tour last year and since then has been mentored by
the four-times major winner.
"I remember after I won Nelson and I missed the cut terribly
at Memorial, I asked her (Pat Bradley) if she'd ever won
back-to-back tournaments," Bradley added.
"And she said one time. She said it's one of the hardest
things to do. I look forward to the challenge this week. This is
going to be my third time doing it and I'm going to be better
equipped for it."
ELATED BRADLEY
Bradley, who beat fellow American Jason Dufner in a playoff
to win last year's PGA Championship, was elated to win a third
title on the PGA Tour at Firestone after squandering two good
opportunities earlier this season with poor final rounds.
"I felt like that I gave away a couple of tournaments, one
being Doral," he said, referring to the WGC-Cadillac
Championship in March when he was in contention until fading
with bogeys on 15 and 17, and a double-bogey on the final hole.
"It was kind of starting to bother me because I was having
some really poor Sundays. At Greenbrier I also did it. I shot
four over on Sunday, and it was starting to get to me.
"I just kept telling myself to stay patient and just hang
around today and see what happens, and I did rely on my
experience at the PGA (Championship) and stuff like that to kind
of calm me down."
Perhaps the most significant factor in Bradley's favour
going into the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island is the
scintillating putting he produced at Firestone where he closed
with a six-under-par 64.
Wielding his belly putter, he poured in a series of lengthy
putts in the final round - most notably a 15-footer for par on
the 18th green to seal victory one stroke ahead of compatriots
Steve Stricker and overnight leader Jim Furyk.
"I didn't think for a second I was going to miss it,"
Bradley smiled. "I just felt so great over it. It was
unbelievable.
"I got behind it, and I barely even had to read it. I knew
the exact way it was going to break. I just needed to hit it
hard enough. I knew that. And it was dead centre."
The 94th PGA Championship, being played on the Ocean Course
at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, starts on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)