By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 6 There is
something about the latter half of the golf season that suits
in-form Keegan Bradley to a tee and he plans to use that to his
advantage for his PGA Championship title defence this week.
Twelve months ago, the-then PGA Tour rookie clinched his
first major title with a playoff victory over fellow American
Jason Dufner, the highlight of a storming finish to his maiden
campaign on the U.S. circuit.
Bradley ended his 2011 season with seven top-15 places in 28
starts, five of them - including two wins - coming in the last
five months. He also triumphed at the elite four-man PGA Grand
Slam of Golf in October.
The Vermont native has already recorded seven top-15s in
2012, the most recent a stunning one-shot victory at the
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday which has given him the
perfect build-up to the year's final major championship.
"I'm trying to do the exact same stuff as last year,"
Bradley said of his preparations for Thursday's opening round on
the ultra-long Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
"The biggest key is to keep everything constant, what I've
always done, and I feel as though I'm doing that.
"About this time last year is when I really started to get
it rolling. I went on a seven-month stretch of great golf. I
love these golf courses at the end of the year. I love the
atmosphere of major championships."
MAIDEN MAJOR START
At last year's PGA Championship, Bradley became the first
player to claim a grand slam crown in his maiden major start
since fellow American Ben Curtis at the 2003 British Open.
"It does seem sometimes like a dream," Bradley said while
reflecting on his breakthrough victory at the game's highest
level. "I'm not able to watch the replays of the PGA. I get too
nervous.
"Part of me is amazed that it happened. I think back on it
and about how different my life would be if I didn't win that
PGA or if I lost that playoff. It's kind of a brutal thing to
think about."
While Bradley's status as a golfer has soared since that
heady afternoon a year ago at a sun-splashed Atlanta Athletic
Club, he says his private life has remained exactly the same.
"It's not changed at all off the golf course with my buddies
and my friends," the 26-year-old added. "I enjoy all that comes
with winning major championships and tournaments, but I try to
keep everything the same.
"There are specific things that have changed dramatically,
but I try to keep my life the same. I'm the same kid that grew
up in Boston and Vermont that I am now."
If the allure of winning major titles can be like a drug for
the game's best players, Bradley has certainly become an instant
addict.
"The feeling of winning a major is something that's the most
unbelievable feeling, and as a player, you crave that," said the
slender American, a nephew of LPGA great and World Golf Hall of
Famer Pat Bradley.
"So I really want to focus in on contending and winning
majors. This was a tough year for me because of playing in my
first Masters, U.S. Open and British Open but now I've got that
behind me.
"I think the next go-around of all those majors, I'll be
able to really start focusing in on contending and playing well,
because I think they all suit my game pretty well."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)