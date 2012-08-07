By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 7 Winning
last year's PGA Championship was a "life changer" for Keegan
Bradley who says he was especially delighted to be bracketed
among the 'young guns' breathing new life into the game.
At 25, the American became the first player to win a major
using a long putter and his uncanny ability to sink long putts
at crucial moments marks him out as one of the most exciting
emerging golfers, along with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.
Bradley was a rookie on the PGA Tour last year when he first
met four-times major champion Phil Mickelson.
Though the veteran American left-hander went on to become a
mentor to Bradley, Mickelson has frequently said since how he
himself has gained inspiration from his protege.
"It's pretty unbelievable to hear guys say something like
that," Bradley told reporters on Tuesday while preparing for his
PGA Championship title defence on the Ocean Course at Kiawah
Island.
"It's an honour to be in that younger group of guys out here
that's kind of making a move. I've always felt like I should be
in that category, growing up with guys like Rickie and Rory, and
I just wasn't quite there.
"I'm finally in that conversation now. After I won last year
here at the PGA, it was a life changer for a lot of different
reasons. A lot of people knew more who I was ... and it kind of
put me in a different category with some of my idols."
DIFFERENT LIGHT
Since clinching his maiden major title in a playoff with
compatriot Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club, Bradley has
viewed himself in a different light.
"When you win a major, you kind of are in this group of
guys," the Vermont native said after playing a practice round
with Mickelson, Fowler and Dustin Johnson. "You look at guys who
have won majors a little differently, at least I do.
"It definitely changed the way I look at myself as a player,
not as a person but as a player. I realise that I get an
opportunity to do some pretty special things.
"I realise that I can stand up and play well under the
pressure of a major championship, and that means I can play well
in tournaments to win. And it definitely changed my mind-set a
little bit out here."
Asked what would rate as a good title defence this week,
Bradley replied: "A good defence for me to be to contend in the
tournament at some point.
"What I envy the most about the best players in the world,
like Tiger and Phil ... is that they're up there (in contention)
a lot. They have a chance to win.
"Any time you have a chance to win, no matter where you
finish ... I think that's a great accomplishment and shows that
you're in it to win it. My motto this year is put myself in
contention as much as I can."
