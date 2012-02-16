Feb 16 Britain's Paul Casey will miss next week's WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Marana, Arizona, while he continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder, organisers said on Thursday.

The world number 23 will be replaced by South African George Coetzee in the elite field of 64 for the opening World Golf Championships event of the year.

Englishman Casey, who dislocated his shoulder while snowboarding last month, hopes to make his 2012 PGA Tour debut at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami from March 8-11.

Casey, a former world number three, was runner-up at the Accenture Match Play Championship in 2009 and 2010.