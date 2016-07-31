Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
July 31 Winners of the PGA Championship, following the one-shot victory by American Jimmy Walker over Australia's Jason Day on Sunday in the 98th edition played at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey (U.S. unless stated):
2016 Jimmy Walker
2015 Jason Day (Australia)
2014 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
2013 Jason Dufner
2012 McIlroy
2011 Keegan Bradley
2010 Martin Kaymer (Germany)
2009 Yang Yong-eun (South Korea)
2008 Padraig Harrington (Ireland)
2007 Tiger Woods
2006 Woods
2005 Phil Mickelson
2004 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
2003 Shaun Micheel
2002 Rich Beem
2001 David Toms
2000 Woods
1999 Woods
1998 Singh
1997 Davis Love III
1996 Mark Brooks
1995 Steve Elkington (Australia)
1994 Nick Price (Zimbabwe)
1993 Paul Azinger
1992 Price
1991 John Daly
1990 Wayne Grady (Australia)
1989 Payne Stewart
1988 Jeff Sluman
1987 Larry Nelson
1986 Bob Tway
1985 Hubert Green
1984 Lee Trevino
1983 Hal Sutton
1982 Ray Floyd
1981 Nelson
1980 Jack Nicklaus
1979 David Graham (Australia)
1978 John Mahaffey
1977 Lanny Wadkins
1976 Dave Stockton
1975 Nicklaus
1974 Trevino
1973 Nicklaus
1972 Gary Player (South Africa)
1971 Nicklaus
1970 Stockton
1969 Floyd
1968 Julius Boros
1967 Don January
1966 Al Geiberger
1965 Dave Marr
1964 Bobby Nichols
1963 Nicklaus
1962 Player
1961 Jerry Barber
1960 Jay Hebert
1959 Bob Rosburg
1958 Dow Finsterwald
1957 Lionel Hebert
1956 Jack Burke
1955 Doug Ford
1954 Chick Harbert
1953 Walter Burkemo
1952 Jim Turnesa
1951 Sam Snead
1950 Chandler Harper
1949 Snead
1948 Ben Hogan
1947 Jim Ferrier (Australia)
1946 Hogan
1945 Byron Nelson
1944 Bob Hamilton
1943 No championship played
1942 Snead
1941 Vic Ghezzi
1940 Nelson
1939 Henry Picard
1938 Paul Runyan
1937 Denny Shute
1936 Shute
1935 Johnny Revolta
1934 Runyan
1933 Gene Sarazen
1932 Olin Dutra
1931 Tom Creavy
1930 Tommy Armour
1929 Leo Diegel
1928 Diegel
1927 Walter Hagen
1926 Hagen
1925 Hagen
1924 Hagen
1923 Sarazen
1922 Sarazen
1921 Hagen
1920 Jock Hutchison
1919 Jim Barnes (England)
1918 No championship played
1917 No championship played
1916 Barnes (Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
