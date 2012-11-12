Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium hits a shot on the second hole during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Big-hitting Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts has won a 2013 PGA Tour card and is set to join several Ryder Cup team mates who play the majority of their golf in the United States.

"It's official now...PGA Tour member!!" the world number 34 said on his Twitter account on Monday after the PGA Tour season came to a close on Sunday.

Colsaerts earned enough money as a non-member in 2012 and is therefore eligible for a place on the world's most lucrative circuit next season.

World number one Rory McIlroy, third-ranked Luke Donald and number four Lee Westwood are among several top Europeans who spend the majority of their time competing in the U.S.

Colsaerts became the first Belgian to play in the Ryder Cup in September.

The 29-year-old left a lasting impression on American golf fans with a virtuoso performance in his first match when he was 10-under with his own ball as he and Westwood defeated Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker one up in a fourballs encounter.

The longest driver on his own circuit, at 318.6 yards he averages three yards more than the PGA Tour's biggest hitter Bubba Watson, said that he would still commit to events in Europe.

"I will still play a few in Europe...my heart will always be back home," added Colsaerts.

