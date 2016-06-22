Jun 18, 2016; Oakmont, PA, USA; Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey Australian World number Jason Day is gearing up for a hectic few months on the links but is still undecided on whether his crowded schedule will include the Rio Olympics.

Day said he would be fitting his Canadian Open defence in between the British Open and defence of the PGA Championship title next month and was looking forward to teaming up with Adam Scott at the World Cup in Australia, but was unsure about Rio.

Coming on the heels of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy's announcement on Wednesday that he was skipping the Olympics because of health concerns over the Zika virus, it was the first question Day faced from reporters at the PGA Championship Media Day at Baltusrol Golf Club.

"Him (McIlroy) and Erica (Stoll) are looking at getting married soon, and obviously looking to start a family. I'm past that, but also looking to have some more babies," said Day, who has a son Dash and infant Kim with his wife, Ellie.

"I respect his decision because obviously it's a tough one going from trying to represent your country and trying to win a gold medal but also understanding that it's a life decision that you have to make just in case there's a small percentage that it will happen.

"Family for me is priority number one, so I've got to make sure that they're happy and then probably I'll make the decision."

McIlroy joined a number of other big names, including Fiji's Vijay Singh and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, in withdrawing from August's Olympic golf tournament because of the Zika virus.

The mosquito-borne virus can cause crippling birth defects and, in adults, has been linked to the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the Games did not need to be moved or postponed because there is "a very low risk" that holding the event in Brazil will cause further spread of the virus.

Day is bracing for or an intense stretch of golf with or without the Olympics.

"Play three weeks in a row and then a week off, and the Olympics, and then a week off. (Then) Three weeks in a row for the FedEx (playoffs), then got the Tour Championship. It's hard," said the 28-year-old Australian.

But not so gruelling that Day wasn't looking forward to a trip back home to Australia for more golf.

"I'm planning on playing the World Cup with Adam Scott," he said. "I think we'd be a great team for the World Cup.

"We won the World Cup last time in Melbourne together (2013) and I'm thinking about playing the Australia Open as well."

