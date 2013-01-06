Jan 6 Plans to play 36 holes on Sunday at the weather-delayed Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii looked bleak when the scheduled re-start of the opening round was pushed back four hours due to strong gusting winds.

The PGA Tour's season-opening event has already been cut to 54 holes because of unplayable conditions over the first two days and officials have not ruled out a possible Tuesday finish.

Organisers had hoped to complete 36 holes on Sunday and 18 on Monday but that order will likely have to be reversed, at best, as winds continued to gust above 40mph (64.4 kph) across the Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course.

"Tuesday is not out of the realm as yet," Slugger White, the PGA Tour's vice president of rules and competition, told reporters after Saturday's washout.

"Fifty-four holes is what we are trying to finish. I think you can determine a champion with 54 holes with no problem whatsoever; 36, I don't think so."

Because of the high winds on Sunday, the PGA Tour said tee times had been pushed back to 11:10 a.m. local (2130 GMT) with a two-tee start.

Englishman Ian Poulter was pessimistic about the prospects of play, tweeting: "4 hour delay now. Back to the hotel & not even looking good after then."

Masters champion Bubba Watson agreed, saying on twitter: "4 hour delay here in maui!! #BackToSleep." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Ed Osmond)