DORAL, Florida, March 6 Opening round play at the WGC-Cadillac Championship was halted due to dangerous weather on Thursday.

With violent thunderstorms in the area and a tornado watch issued the horn was sounded to clear the Blue Monster Course with American Jason Dufner sitting atop the leaderboard at five under through 10 holes.

Russell Henley, fresh off Sunday's Honda Classic triumph, continued his good form and is sitting one shot back at four under after 10 holes.

Defending champion Tiger Woods, a seven-time winner of the event, got off to a slow start and was at one over through six holes.

Australian world number two Adam Scott, who has a chance to replace Woods atop the rankings with a victory at Doral, was level par through six with six consecutive pars. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Doral; Editing by Frank Pingue)