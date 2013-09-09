England's Luke Donald chips on to the 18th green during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Former world number one Luke Donald will donate $1,000 for each birdie and $2,000 for every eagle he makes in this week's BMW Championship in support of The First Tee of Greater Chicago youth development programme.

The 35-year-old Briton studied in the state of Illinois, at Northwestern University, and now lives in Chicago.

"Through The First Tee youngsters discover how skills essential to success on a golf course can also help them flourish in life and I am intent on raising as much money as possible for them," Donald said in a news release on Monday.

"I receive so much support here in Chicago that I absolutely feel like I am a local boy so I am delighted to make this pledge and be able to give back to the community that have made me feel so welcome."

Donald, now 13th in the world rankings, has also developed an annual event called The Taste of the First Tee, inviting Chicago business and civic leaders to help raise money.

The Taste of The First Tee has raised more than $885,000 in the past five years.

The BMW Championship at Lake Forest, Illinois, is the penultimate event of the four-tournament FedExCup playoff series which offers the overall winner a prize of $10 million.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer)