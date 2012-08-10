By Mark Lamport-Stokes
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 9 Jamie
Donaldson knows a thing or two about playing patient golf in the
wind but the Briton had to endure a "brutal" battle for survival
in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship.
Donaldson, who overcame wind and rain to win his first
European Tour title in last month's Irish Open at Royal
Portrush, ground out a one-over-par 73 in strong gusts at Kiawah
Island Golf Resort to edge up the leaderboard.
The average score among the early starters was just under 78
and the Welshman had climbed into the top 20 - and likely to
rise higher by the end of the day - after posting a two-under
total of 142.
"It was really difficult," Donaldson told reporters after
carding four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey at the
par-five seventh. "We had a lot of wind at the start but it just
got a little bit more windy towards the end.
"You think you have a chance towards the end where it's
blowing downwind, but the wind was so strong, you just couldn't
get near flags or greens.
"It was a result if you actually hit the green on the
downwind holes. It's just a brutal test of golf. With rain
coming in, you don't get a much harder test of golf than this
golf course."
Asked what had been the toughest challenge on the ultra-long
Ocean Course as winds gusted up to 30 miles per hour, Donaldson
replied: "Staying patient.
"It's just so hard reading the green, never mind getting
near the flag when you have to get up and down from there. It's
very, very difficult, and frustrating at times.
"You've just got to stay patient, keep hitting good shots
and putting yourself in position."
Donaldson, who missed the cut at Atlanta Athletic Club last
year in his first PGA Championship, said he liked his position
going into the weekend at Kiawah Island.
"We have two more days to grind," the 36-year-old added.
"Just try to take it one shot at a time, stay in the short stuff
and see if we can make a few birdies."
