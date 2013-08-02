AKRON, Ohio Aug 2 Four-times winner Tiger Woods has been drawn to play alongside former champions Keegan Bradley and Davis Love III in the first two rounds of next week's PGA Championship, organisers announced on Friday.

American Woods, who clinched the most recent of his titles in 2007, is scheduled to tee off with his fellow Americans from the 10th hole at 8:35 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) in Thursday's opening round at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Bradley won his first major title as a PGA Tour rookie at the 2011 PGA Championship in Atlanta while Love triumphed in the year's final major at Winged Foot in 1997.

In keeping with tradition, this season's first three major winners have been grouped together - Australian Adam Scott (Masters), Englishman Justin Rose (U.S. Open) and American Phil Mickelson (British Open).

Scott and company are set to start on the first tee at 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) on the par-70 East Course at Oak Hill.

In other high-profile groups, Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, South African Ernie Els and American Bill Haas will play together while 2012 Masters champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. has been drawn with South African Tim Clark and England's Lee Westwood.

Northern Ireland's defending champion Rory McIlroy will set off in the opening round in the company of former winners Vijay Singh of Fiji (1998) and Germany's Martin Kaymer (2010).

Shaun Micheel, who won most recent PGA Championship played at Oak Hill in 2003, has been paired with fellow Americans Rich Beem and Mark Brooks, both former winners. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)