April 29 American Jason Dufner gave himself a
well-timed early wedding gift by clinching his first PGA Tour
title in a playoff with Ernie Els at the New Orleans Classic in
Avondale, Louisiana, on Sunday.
Just six days before his marriage to girlfriend Amanda Boyd,
Dufner ended a winless run of 163 starts on the U.S. circuit by
beating South African Els with a two-putt birdie on the second
extra hole.
"It's a great way to start the week for Amanda and me," the
35-year-old Dufner told reporters after sealing victory with a
one-footer on the 18th green at the TPC Louisiana.
"It's a great wedding present for both of us, helps with
paying for the wedding, obviously. They're a little bit more
expensive than I thought or had imagined," he added with a grin.
Dufner, who twice lost out in playoffs on the PGA Tour last
season, was delighted to fend off Els after they had finished
the regulation holes deadlocked at 19-under-par 269.
"It's always really tough playing on Sundays, whether you're
in the lead or the middle of the pack," said the laid-back
American with the distinctive pre-shot waggle.
"Today I was fighting, trying to win an event and I think I
showed myself a good bit out there. It was tough.
"Obviously I haven't had a great history in playoffs last
year and it kind of goes through your mind: 'I'm in another
playoff, am I going to be able to get this done?'"
BREAKTHROUGH VICTORY
Asked to put into words what his breakthrough victory meant
to him, Dufner replied: "Your mind is in a lot of different
places right now when you win your first Tour event.
"It's hard for me to get a handle on all of it. I'm really,
really excited and to get the monkey off my back is a great
feeling."
Dufner became the third first-time winner on the PGA Tour
this season, following Kyle Stanley at the Phoenix Open and John
Huh at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
He was quite certain, though, that the pressure of that
one-foot putt on the second extra hole had made him more nervous
than he was likely to feel when taking his wedding vows on
Saturday.
"Amanda and I have been living together for about three
years now, we're pretty comfortable with each other," Dufner
said.
"There's not too many surprises going on with our
relationship. I'm very lucky to have her. She's very supportive
and been 100 percent behind me from day one with this golf
thing.
"So, you know, I don't have many questions or doubts about
that part of my life. That's for sure. One-foot putts,
sometimes," Dufner added with a broad grin.
