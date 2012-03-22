By Simon Evans
| March 22
March 22 Perhaps it is his trademark waggle
before his swing, his shaggy hair or maybe his
less-than-athletic physique but American Jason Dufner recalls
players from golf's more easy-going years.
Dufner, who turns 35 on Saturday, was once dismissed as a
journeyman but is starting to believe he can really challenge
the modern game's elite at the April 5-8 Masters and that might
not just be the usual positive thinking.
An opening 66 at Bay Hill on Thursday gave Dufner a share of
the Arnold Palmer Invitational lead with South Korean Charlie Wi
-- the third time in as many tournament's that he has had at
least a share of top spot.
After last season's PGA Championship, where he finished
runner-up after losing a playoff to fellow-American Keegan
Bradley, it is certainly not beyond the realm of possibility
that the Clevelander could be a contender at Augusta.
"Definitely. I think my game is a pretty good set up for
that golf course," Dufner told reporters. "This is probably the
first time in my career I can actually think about winning those
types of tournaments."
Dufner, who spent over five years on the second-tier
Nationwide Tour, has yet to win on the PGA Tour however, despite
threatening to do so on this Florida swing.
At the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral, he shared the
lead after a first round 66 but fell out of contention at the
weekend. It was a similar story last week at the Transitions
Championship where he made 66 in his opening two rounds before
finishing tied for 10th after two rounds of 71.
"I am looking to close a little better on the weekend and
try to close one of these tournaments out and get a win," he
said. "That would really boost my confidence heading to the
Masters. I love Augusta. I love everything about the Masters and
that tournament.
"I'm starting to think about the shots I might need for that
golf course practice-wise and I am going to head up there pretty
early next week and prepare - which is something different for
me."
That narrow loss in last year's final major was a painful
one given Dufner let slip a five-shot lead with four holes to go
before eventual defeat in the playoff, but it was a performance
which clearly gave him some previously absent belief.
"I kind of proved to myself that I can compete out here.
Maybe not every week but on some weeks, I can really get after
it and play well," said Dufner.
"It gave me a lot of confidence to shoot low scores and be
comfortable competing against some of the best players in the
world."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)