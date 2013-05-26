VIRGINIA WATER, England Italian Matteo Manassero became the youngest winner of the PGA Championship at Wentworth when he beat Britain's Simon Khan with a birdie four at the fourth hole of their sudden-death playoff on Sunday.

The Italian is 60 days younger than Bernard Gallacher was when the Briton lifted the title in 1969 at the age of 20 years and 97 days.

Britain's Marc Warren dropped out of a three-man playoff after hitting a wayward drive at the first extra hole and having to play three off the tee.

All three players had finished on 10-under-par 278 at the European Tour's flagship event after Khan, the winner in 2010, came surging through the field with a six-under 66 while Manassero and Warren carded 69s.

Manassero also became only the second Italian to win the trophy, after former Ryder Cup player Costantino Rocca in 1996.

Spanish pair Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and overnight leader Alejandro Canizares (72) shared fourth place on 279.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)