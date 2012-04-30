April 30 PGA Tour 2012 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Hunter Mahan 1,378 points
2. Bubba Watson 1,372
3. Phil Mickelson 1,136
4. Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 1,111
5. Johnson Wagner 1,056
6. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,045
7. Justin Rose (England) 1,018
8. Kyle Stanley 964
9= Jason Dufner 932
9= Mark Wilson 932
11. Luke Donald (England) 895
12. Brandt Snedeker 888
13. Tiger Woods 875
14. Bill Haas 865
15. Steve Stricker 834
16. Keegan Bradley 795
17. John Huh 792
18. Zach Johnson 682
19. Ernie Els (South Africa) 676
20. Ben Crane 627
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
