Golf-List of Masters champions at Augusta National

A list of U.S. Masters champions after Sergio Garcia won the 81st edition in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 2017 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2016 Danny Willett (Britain) 2015 Jordan Spieth 2014 Bubba Watson 2013 Adam Scott (Australia) 2012 Watson 2011 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2010 Phil Mickelson 2009 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 2008 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 2007 Zach Johnson 2006 Mickelson 2005 Tiger Woods