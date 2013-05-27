Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 27 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods 2,340 points 2. Brandt Snedeker 1,474 3. Matt Kuchar 1,422 4. Kevin Streelman 1,234 5. Billy Horschel 1,205 6. Boo Weekley 1,114 7. Phil Mickelson 1,003 8. D.A. Points 985 9. Keegan Bradley 974 10. Adam Scott (Australia) 919 11. Charles Howell III 865 12. Webb Simpson 854 13. Graeme McDowell 838 14. Steve Stricker 827 15. Jimmy Walker 811 16. Dustin Johnson 810 17. Jason Day 805 18. Russell Henley 800 19. Hunter Mahan 786 20. Sang-Moon Bae 770 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.