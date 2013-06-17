Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
June 17 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods 2,380 points 2. Matt Kuchar 1,964 3. Brandt Snedeker 1,528 4. Phil Mickelson 1,518 5. Billy Horschel 1,413 6. Justin Rose (England) 1,301 7. Kevin Streelman 1,234 8. Boo Weekley 1,154 9. Jason Day (Australia) 1,101 10. Adam Scott (Australia) 999 11. Keegan Bradley 994 12. D.A. Points 985 13. Hunter Mahan 959 14. Charles Howell III 940 15. Russell Henley 935 16. Steve Stricker 918 17. Harris English 901 18. Webb Simpson 889 19. Dustin Johnson 887 20. Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland) 838 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.