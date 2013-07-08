July 8 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods 2,380 points
2. Matt Kuchar 1,964
3. Brandt Snedeker 1,603
4. Phil Mickelson 1,518
5. Billy Horschel 1,459
6. Justin Rose (England) 1,358
7. Bill Haas 1,320
8. Kevin Streelman 1,234
9. Boo Weekley 1,154
10. Jason Day (Australia) 1,148
11. Keegan Bradley 1,044
12. Webb Simpson 1,018
13. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,012
14. Russell Henley 1,005
15. Hunter Mahan 1,003
16. D.A. Points 1,000
17. Jimmy Walker 996
18. Harris English 958
19. Charles Howell III 940
20. Steve Stricker 918
