March 12 PGA Tour 2012 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1,015 points
2. Kyle Stanley 954
3. Johnson Wagner 920
4. Mark Wilson 864
5. Phil Mickelson 835
6. Bill Haas 791
7. Hunter Mahan 787
8. Justin Rose (Britain) 768
9. Brandt Snedeker 740
10. Steve Stricker 679
11. Keegan Bradley 644
12. Bubba Watson 625
13. Ben Crane 532
14. Martin Laird (Britain) 510
15. John Huh 490
16. Spencer Levin 418
17. Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 390
18. Charles Howell III 386
19. George McNeill 377
20. Charlie Wi (South Korea) 372
