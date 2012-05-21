May 21 PGA Tour 2012 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Jason Dufner 1,435 points
2. Hunter Mahan 1,395
3. Bubba Watson 1,372
4. Phil Mickelson 1,307
5. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,290
6. Matt Kuchar 1,257
7. Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 1,215
8. Johnson Wagner 1,094
9. Rickie Fowler 1,058
10. Justin Rose (England) 1,036
11. Luke Donald (England) 1,005
12. Kyle Stanley 964
13. Mark Wilson 932
14. Bill Haas 906
15. Tiger Woods 904
16. Brandt Snedeker 888
17. Ben Curtis 886
18. Zach Johnson 886
19. Keegan Bradley 874
20. John Huh 839
Editing by Tom Pilcher tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com