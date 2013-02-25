UPDATE 3-Golf-Woods apologises for DUI arrest, blames medication
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Feb 25 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Brandt Snedeker 1,282 points 2. Matt Kuchar 811 3. Phil Mickelson 604 4. Hunter Mahan 600 5. Brian Gay 582 6. John Merrick 565 7. Russell Henley 562 8. Charles Howell III 554 9. Dustin Johnson 539 10. Tiger Woods 523 11. Chris Kirk 480 12. Jimmy Walker 426 13. Tim Clark (South Africa) 412 14. Josh Teater 411 15. Steve Stricker 401 16. Jason Day (Australia) 380 17. Scott Piercy 376 18. Bill Haas 374 19. Webb Simpson 357 20. Robert Garrigus 355 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.