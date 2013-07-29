July 29 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods 2,481 points
2. Matt Kuchar 2,203
3. Brandt Snedeker 2,178
4. Phil Mickelson 2,118
5. Billy Horschel 1,461
6. Justin Rose (England) 1,358
7. Bill Haas 1,320
8. Kevin Streelman 1,260
9. Boo Weekley 1,206
10. Jason Day (Australia) 1,182
11. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,172
12. Jordan Spieth 1,136
13. Keegan Bradley 1,107
14. Dustin Johnson 1,104
15. Hunter Mahan 1,088
16. Harris English 1,067
17. Webb Simpson 1,022
18. Russell Henley 1,006
19. D.A. Points 1,000
20. Jimmy Walker 996
