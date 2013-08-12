Golf-American Thompson leads by two at ANA Inspiration
April 1 American Lexi Thompson built on her success at the ANA Inspiration with a third-round five-under-par 67 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
Aug 12 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods 3,059 points 2. Matt Kuchar 2,293 3. Brandt Snedeker 2,218 4. Phil Mickelson 2,166 5. Billy Horschel 1,487 6. Bill Haas 1,457 7. Justin Rose (England) 1,447 8. Henrik Stensen (Sweden) 1,426 9. Keegan Bradley 1,416 10. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,347 11. Kevin Streelman 1,333 10. Boo Weekley 1,305 13. Jason Day (Australia) 1,284 14. Jason Dufner 1,256 15. Dustin Johnson 1,226 16. Jordan Spieth 1,136 17. Harris English 1,134 18. Webb Simpson 1,125 19. Steve Stricker 1,117 20. Hunter Mahan 1,101 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
April 1 American Lexi Thompson built on her success at the ANA Inspiration with a third-round five-under-par 67 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
* Kang vying for late Masters invite (Adds Kang, Fowler quotes)
March 31 South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by six shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.